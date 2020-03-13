5 Effective Hacks to Clean Your Home in an All-Natural, Eco-Friendly Way

From kitchen staples such as lemon and baking soda to sustainable cleaners, a toxic-free home is easier than you think.

If you are not aware of the harm that chemical-laden cleaners bring to us and the environment, you’re probably living under a rock. Your everyday cleaners are supremely toxic, non-biodegradable and leave behind harmful fumes and residue that involuntary wreck havoc on our health and the environment.

Switch it up with a variety of eco-friendly cleaners that leave behind no toxicity. All you’ll find are traces of all-natural goodness left behind in your house after cleaning.

1. When life gives you lemons; make eco-friendly cleaners

Whether you mix its juice with water in a spray bottle, or dunk it in salt and rub it over the affected surface, lemons are a great natural cleaner. Owing to their high acidic content, they make for powerful natural deodorizers. They also have antiseptic and antibacterial properties in abundance. You can rub lemons on the chopping board to disinfect them or onto copper pans to restore their lost shine.

2. Clean your toilets with a bio-enzyme cleaner

Whether it’s your toilet bowl, the faucets and fixtures or even the sink, there’s an all-natural toilet cleaner that will effectively clean everything. This cleaner, made up of bio-active ingredients breaks down organic matter and uric salts. The natural decomposition eliminates the source of bad odour, leaving you toilet cleaner without releasing toxic fumes. What’s more, the active microbes continue to clean the drainage systems long after you have flushed.

3. White vinegar cleans the windows and the mirrors like a dream

For an easy solution to greasy and grimy mirrors and windows, just mix white vinegar with equal amounts of water in a spray bottle, spritz it onto the surface and wipe it off with a plain cotton cloth.

White vinegar is basically a weak acetic acid with strong antibacterial properties that can be used in almost all aspects of home cleaning. You can even dilute it in water and use it as an effective stain remover from textiles.

4. Eco-friendly cleaners for the grout between your tiles

The grouts (mortar and paste filling between the crevices) in the tiles often develop mould over time. They’re not only unsightly but are also harmful to our health.

Invest in a floor cleaner that effortlessly cleans it without leaving behind toxic residue, such as this one which is created with a bio-active formula and naturally derived surfactants that stir up activity on the surface to help trap dirt and remove it. Interestingly, the good microbes eat away at the organic matter to eliminate the source of odor, not just cover it.

5. Use baking soda for something apart from baking

Whether you want to clean your clothes or remove surface rust, baking soda is a one-man show. Just throw in a little in your laundry for soft, odourless clothes or make a thick paste with water for removing rust.

What are you waiting for? Start the journey of cleaning your humble abode with natural cleaners. It’s about time.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

