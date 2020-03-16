Hydrate Your Skin Right With These 6 Summer-Friendly Face Serums

From deeply moisturising hyaluronic acid serums to luxurious damask rose & saffron ones, we bring you the perfect one’s for all skin-types.

Face serums are highly concentrated, deeply potent moisturisers with active ingredients. They penetrate deeper into the skin that any other lotions and creams and are best used after toning the face and before you slap on a traditional moisturiser.

They’re supremely versatile and can be worn under make-up, as a primer, or just by itself on a freshly cleaned face. Serums are especially great hydrating agents in summers when the skin tends to get all sweaty and sticky. So, without further ado, here are the top ones that you must invest in without so much as a second thought:

1. Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Serum

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid work like a dream on dry, parched skin. They’re essentially humectants, that when applied to the skin, can pull in moisture creating a hydrated barrier and prevent moisture loss. This serum also contains green tea and aloe vera extracts that help moisturise, soften and nourish the skin. You can comfortably use it under make-up, or after cleansing your face during the day and night.

2. Hydrating Face Serum

With a hydrating and non-greasy formula, this serum is an absolute must-have for summers. It has natural ingredients like organic, unrefined and cold-pressed argan, jojoba, apricot kernel, almond and rose geranium oils that not only help reduce pigmentation but also have a solid anti-ageing formula.

3. Happy Skin Vitamin Face Serum

This one’s a multi-purpose, oil-free serum with some of the best natural ingredients that help soothe, tone and repair the skin. This serum is packed with the goodness of aloe vera which hydrates the skin; chamomile, that has anti-inflammatory properties; helichrysum that prevents acne and rosacea; mulberry to de-tan; Vitamin B5 for repairing and conditioning the skin, and gotu kola which helps boost collagen production to keep the skin looking young and supple.

4. Vitamin C Skin Brightening Face Serum

It’s no secret that Vitamin C is perhaps one of the best ingredients for radiant skin. This Vitamin C-rich serum is great for addressing uneven skin tone, dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It also packs antioxidants to protect the skin against free radical damage. The serum is especially great to treat rough, dry, wrinkled and sun damaged skin.

5. Ayurvedic Tea Tree Skin Repair Serum

This face serum is made using super-ingredients such as tea tree, aloe vera and neem. While tea tree is essentially great for sebum reduction and protecting the skin from breaking out, the aloe vera soothes the skin and the neem penetrates deep into the skin, disinfecting the pores, and drying out the blackheads and whiteheads.

6. Rose-Saffron Luxury Serum

This one’s a majestic blend of natural essential oils and plant extracts from the Kashmir Valley that help bring a glow to the skin, shrink pores, prevent fine lines and wrinkles, and even out the skin tone. The damask rose oil moisturizes the skin whereas the saffron in the serum helps in improving the complexion. You can easily swap it with your night creams for a luxurious experience.

These hydrating serms are worth every bit during the harsh summers. They’d be your best friend from AM to PM, we assure you!

Also Read: This Awesome Oil Cleanse Will Rid Your Face of Grime & Dirt: Here’s How

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.