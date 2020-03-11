Fighting Eczema? 5 Easy Ways to Make Your Laundry More Skin-Friendly

Sensitive skin is prone to allergens and irritants. Step one – reach out for non-toxic laundry washes instead!

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a skin condition which appears either in people with a family history of the disease or due to the skin’s exposure to harmful soaps, detergents and other irritants. Eczema is basically where patches of skin become red, inflamed and itchy. In some cases blisters may also occur. The rash typically appears on the arms and behind the knees, but it can also appear elsewhere on the body. Here’s how you can ensure you have a fresh pile of laundry without worrying about it working up your skin:

Fight Eczema with Non-toxic Laundry Detergents

One of the most pressing reasons for eczema and other skin problems is the use of detergents that are made up of harmful chemicals. The dyes and fragrances used in laundry liquids act as allergens causing the skin to act up. Reach out, instead for eco-friendly laundry liquids that are made up of natural enzymes making it super safe for you. For example, the naturally derived surfactants in The Better Home – Laundry Wash helps loosen tough stains while giving you clean laundry that won’t irritate the skin.

Stop Using Fabric Softeners

Fabric softeners contain harmful chemicals that stay back in your clothes after the wash and eventually rub off on your skin when you wear them. These chemicals are known to cause health problems such as asthma and eczema. If you must, add some distilled white vinegar to the last rinse cycle. It acts as a great natural fabric softener.

Generally Do a Double Rinse

Whether you use bleach, a harsh chemical-laden detergent or a fabric softener, a double rinse usually helps clean out any left-over remaining cleaning particles in your clothes. If you sense dust mites on your sheets or clothes, doing a double rinse with hot water proves doubly effective.

Make Your Own Laundry Detergent

If you have the luxury of time, there’s nothing better than a homemade laundry detergent. You can make it using only two ingredients: borax and washing soda. Or you can also throw in some baking soda with vinegar into your dirty laundry and watch it work its magic!

Don’t Over-Soap

Always follow the instructions label on your detergents. Using more than the recommended amount may result in taxing your skin. Whether you’re hand-washing or machine-washing, another thing to remember is to always let the detergents dissolve properly before the wash.

Follow these simple, effective steps in your next laundry, and feel the difference. Your sensitive skin won’t be able to thank you enough!

Also Read: Hands Feeling Itchy and Raw? Study Shows How Your Dish Soap Could Be to Blame

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.