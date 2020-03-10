6 Massage Oils That Give Your Baby The All-Natural Health Boost They Need!

From strengthening bones and muscles to aiding sound sleep, baby massages are a tradition you must keep alive!

Did you know: a child’s skin is five times thinner than an adult’s and absorbs at least 60 per cent of what’s put on it? Which is why, massaging a child regularly is one of the most important rituals that’s followed universally.

Massaging a child regularly has a host of health benefits for the child. It makes their bones stronger, enhances their sleep, tones the body, aids in the advancement of the central nervous system, prevents stomach problems and unclogs sinuses among others.

Here are some of the best oils we recommend you use for your baby’s daily massage:

1. Tender Skin Baby Oil – Virgin Coconut Oil with Vitamin E and Avocado Extract

Give your precious baby’s delicate skin the gentle care it deserves with this all-natural body oil made with edible grade virgin coconut oil, cold-pressed avocado oil and Vitamin E. The therapeutic properties of the ingredients make it an ideal choice for the baby’s sensitive skin.

2. Baby Massage Oil

Made using a number of oils such as jojoba, sweet almond, castor, coconut and sunflower oils, massaging your baby with this oil has a host of benefits. It not only improves breathing, blood circulation, and gastrointestinal functions in the baby but also calms them and helps them to sleep. The ingredients used are all-natural and great for sensitive skin.

3. Herbal Massage Oil

Adhering to ancient Ayurvedic practices, this oil is made using herbs and other natural ingredients to keep the baby’s skin well-nourished, increase bone density and as well as lubricate joints.

4. Calendula Baby Massage Oil

Rich in multivitamins and is enriched with almond, sesame and calendula oils, this massage oil helps relax the baby’s muscles and nourishes the skin. Moringa in the oil helps fight skin fatigue and makes the baby’s skin glow. This oil is a head-to-toe solution for your baby’s daily massage needs.

5. Baby Bath & Body Massage Oil

Oil massages have many benefits for your baby, including improving weight gain, aiding digestion, improving circulation, and easing teething pain. And not to mention, a massage is a great way to soothe your baby and help them sleep more soundly. This gentle massage oil is made using olive oil, almond oil and calendula oil and is great for your baby’s soft skin.

6. Granny’s Mantra – Baby Massage Oil

This homemade massage oil is great for protecting your baby’s delicate skin from damage and dryness. We recommend that you massage your little one’s skin with this oil an hour before bathtime. It is safe for babies aged one month and older. The ingredients used in the oil include coconut oil, kasturi turmeric and senna auriculata.

Massaging your baby regularly is also said to strengthen the bond between you and your child! Could there be a better way to spend time with them then?

Also Read: Travelling With Your Baby? Here Are The Perfect Baby Foods You Can Take With You

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.