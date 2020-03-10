Struggling With Kidney Stones? These 5 Desi All-Natural Home Remedies Can Help

While drinking water is the easiest solution to avoiding kidney stones and helping it pass, there are a few Indian home remedies that can alleviate the pain.

Our kidneys play the critical role of cleaning out the toxins and excess liquids from our bodies. However, with the busy 9-5 lifestyles that the majority of the population is leading, the amount of water that is consumed by an average individual is decreasing by the day. Add to that the problem of hard water in urban areas, and it is no surprise that there are so many of us suffering from kidney stones.

While drinking water is the most natural solution to avoiding kidney stones and helping them pass, there are a few Indian home remedies that can fasten the process and help alleviate the pain.

Here are 5 of them:

Rajma (Kidney Beans)

Our very own rajma which looks a lot like a kidney is filled with fibre and minerals and is rich in Vitamin B, which helps dissolve and flush out stones and helps in the overall functioning of the kidney and the urinary tract.

Adding a kidney bean broth or rajma rice to your diet or just drinking water strained from cooked beans can make a huge difference!

Lemon Juice & Honey

The citrate present in the lemon can fight off the calcium kidney stones in your body. So drinking 5-6 glasses of lemon juice or a few spoons of lemon juice and honey can help dissolve the stones quickly and alleviate pain. This study also proved that drinking lemon juice increases urine citrate and can help prevent kidney stones as well.

Holy Basil/ Tulsi Juice

Tulsi has been found to help in the fluid, mineral and uric acid balance in the kidney. Boiling the leaves in water and drinking the concoction when its cool, or having a spoon of basil powder with honey will help in expelling kidney stones from the urinary tract, and maintain kidney health.

Okra/ Ladies Finger

Rich in magnesium with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ladies finger helps prevent the crystallisation of chemicals in the kidney and makes an excellent remedy for kidney stones. This easy-to-cook vegetable can add more value to your diet of cooked in olive oil, enriching the taste and the nutrients.

Dates

Dates are rich in fibre and lower the risk of formation of kidney stones. Additionally, the magnesium content helps flush out unnecessary liquids and stones from the kidney. Soak them in water overnight, and eat them the next day for maximum benefits!

Although you might find these remedies to be helpful, the most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated at all times and consult a doctor for any urgent medical attention.

