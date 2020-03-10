Travelling With Your Baby? Here Are The Perfect Baby Foods You Can Take With You

These baby foods are not just organic and healthy, they’re super easy to make as well on-the-go!

From the age of 6 months to 3 years, children need the most amount of care when it comes to food. You can’t feed them just about anything; you’ve to be careful about what you choose while ensuring that they get their daily dose of nutrition. Oftentimes it’s not possible to cook up a simple meal for them while travelling; which is where we come in.

Here’s a list of dry snacks and ready-to-eat baby foods that are super easy to prepare on the go.

Ukkiri (Homemade Food)

This is basically sun-dried homemade baby food consisting of stone-ground rice, slow-roasted dry fruits and lentils. Rich in vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids, it’s the perfect choice as stage-1 food for babies over six months! All you have to do is take two tablespoons of the mix, pour it in 200 ml of water in a deep bottomed pan and cook for 15 minutes, and the meal will be ready!

Multigrain Cereals

A healthy mix of whole grains, millets, wholesome veggies and fruits, this cereal is fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, choline, iron, calcium and phosphorus. It is a complete breakfast for babies who are eight months or older.

It’s super easy to make again: pour the required quantity in a bowl of lukewarm water and mix till it’s smooth enough for the baby to consume.

Teething Wafers

The teething period occurs mostly in babies above nine months of age and these snacks, that are made with rice flour and organic buckwheat enriched with a hint of apples, spinach and kale, are perfect for little fingers to hold and eat without making a mess.

Millet Porridge

This natural, traditional and organic porridge mix is a wholesome blend of highly nutritious grains like barnyard millet, kodo millet, foxtail millet and moong dal. It provides your baby key minerals like calcium, iron as well as dietary fibre.

To cook, mix two tablespoons of the porridge mix to 50 ml of water so that no lumps are formed. Add another 150 ml water to the mix and slow cook for 10 minutes while stirring continuously!

Baby Pasta

This veggie alphabets pasta is made of organic semolina infused with veggies such as beetroot, spinach, carrot and tomato. It is a fun way to help toddlers learn and enjoy the letters of the alphabet while enjoying a hearty meal. It’s suitable for children who are nine months and above. Pro tip: Serve it with a dash of butter or cheese to make it tastier!

Now go, travel the world with your baby and these baby foods in tow.

Also Read: 3 Reasons Why The Chemicals In Your Detergents Are Harmful To Babies

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.