Vitamin E: How To Incorporate This Amazing Ingredient in Your Skincare Regime

Whether you apply it topically or make it a part of your diet, Vitamin E gives you healthy skin like no other!

Vitamin E is hailed as one of the most potent ingredients to bring life and lustre back onto your skin, and let us tell you; the hype around it is real. It is indeed a magic elixir for all your skin and hair woes and works equally well when applied topically or taken orally.

For a Vitamin E rich diet, you can include foods like avocado, spinach, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, and nuts and seeds like almonds and flax in your daily routine. You may also include supplements such as moringa powder for optimum benefits.

But in this article, we are rounding up some of the most effective Vitamin E products for topical use. They’re all-natural, organic and extremely beneficial in renewing skin cells, maintaining their elasticity and boosting production of collagen.

1. Almond oil

Made with the finest sweet almonds using traditional hand crushers (that help extract oil without using heat, thus retaining its nutrient value), this almond oil is excellent for fighting dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

It can be used as a hair and body oil. Just gently massage it all over your face, let it sit for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild cleanser.

2. Cold-pressed Organic Castor Oil

Castor oil works like a dream as a natural moisturiser. You can apply it over your face, leave it overnight and wash it off with normal water in the morning for maximum benefits. It also helps in healing wounds, fights acne and prevents wrinkles. Castor oil has a low comedogenic score, which means it is unlikely to clog pores and is therefore appropriate for use on sensitive skin.

3. Cold-pressed Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is one of the most healing, soothing and moisturizing oils out there. Jojoba is a botanical substance and is similar to the oil (sebum) that our body naturally produces; making it less likely to build upon our skin and clog the pores. It can be used as a make-up remover or as a moisturizer after cleansing. Just dab a couple of drops of oil onto your skin without diluting it. And watch it work its magic!

4. Natural Apricot Scrub

Suitable for all skin types, this scrub is made using apricot, almond oil and wheat germ oil. It opens up and effectively cleanses the pores; removing unwanted blackheads and dead cells. Since it’s rich in Vitamin E, the scrub helps considerably reduce wrinkles, blemishes and sunburns, leaving your skin feeling brighter and softer.

5. Liquorice & Cinnamon Soap

This unique soap bar contains the essence of liquorice and cinnamon leaf oil, along with the goodness of coconut and olive oil. Regular use helps treat pigmentation, delays ageing and keeps the skin looking younger. It is suitable for normal to combination skin type.

Vitamin E is an age-old ingredient that has immense health benefits for both skin and hair. It’s time you bring it back to your health-care regime!

Also Read: 5 All-Natural Skincare Products to Keep You Free From Acne, Pimple & Blemishes

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.