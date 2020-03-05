UPSC IFS 2019 Final Results Declared: Here’s the Direct Link to Check Merit List

A total of 88 candidates have been recommended by Union Public Service Commission against the total of 90 reported vacancies.

On 4 March, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination.

Promotion

A total of 88 candidates have been recommended for various posts under the UPSC IFS from which 27 are general, 11 EWS, 31 OBC 13 SC and 6 ST.

The written examination was held in December 2019, followed by a Personality Test in February 2020. Candidates are shortlisted based on these two tests.

While the aspirants can check the results online, their mark sheets will be released in 15 days from the date of the result declaration.

How to Download the Result

Open the official website of UPSC and look for ‘What’s New’ tab on the homepage. Promotion

You can also check the results directly here.

Open the PDF file and check the results

Take a printout or download the file for future reference.

Candidates can visit ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building of UPSC in New Delhi for any clarifications or information regarding the examination on working days between 10 AM and 05 PM or call on: 011-23385271 and 011-23381125.

Please Note: Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available

Also Read: UPSC Exam Calendar For 2020: Find Out Dates for IAS, IFS, IES, NDA, CDS Exams

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.