JNU Entrance Exam 2020: Application Form, Eligibility, Dates & More

The online registration process to get admission into Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun as of 2 March 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the examination and the details can be found below.

If you are an interested candidate then log on to the official website here. Note that the last date to apply for JNU Admissions 2020 is 31 March 2020. This entrance exam enrolls students for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, which include engineering, science, law, humanities etc.

Important dates for the JNU exam

NTA JNUEE application form – 2 March 2020 onwards

Last date to apply – 31 March 2020

Admit card release date – 30 April 2020

Exam Date – 11 May to 14 May 2020

Result declaration – 31 May 2020

Things to know

Both Indians as well as foreign nationals may apply

The minimum age requirement for BA (Hons.) programme is 17 years as on 1 October 2020

There is no minimum age requirement for any other course

The computer-based examination will be for three hours

The paper will be in English, except for the language papers

There is no negative marking on any question or section

Eligibility for the JNU exam



For MTech, MPH, PG, PG Diploma, UG, Part- Time programme:

Candidates who have passed the undergraduate (BA) programme in the relevant field can apply for the Masters in the same field.

For MPhil programme:

Candidates should have a Master’s degree or a professional degree equivalent to Master’s degree with at least 55 per cent in aggregate or its equivalent Grade B in the UGC 7- point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution

For PhD programme:

(a) Master’s Degree holders satisfying the criteria stipulated above under M.Phil programme;

(b) Candidates who have cleared the M.Phil. course work with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

(c) A person whose M.Phil. dissertation has been evaluated and the viva voce is pending may be admitted to the Ph.D. programme of the same Institution subject to fulfilling the above two conditions

(d) Candidates possessing a degree considered equivalent to M.Phil. Degree of an Indian Institution, from a Foreign Educational Institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognised or authorised by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions, shall be eligible for admission to Ph.D. programme.

How to apply

Log on to the official website here

Fill the application form and make note of the system generated application number

Upload the scanned image of your colour photograph and signature when prompted

Pay the requisite fee to complete the submission process

To check the entire list of subjects available, click here to access the prospectus for 2020-2021.

