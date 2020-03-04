Engineering Entrance Exam Calendar 2020: Dates for IIT JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE

Every year, lakhs of students appear for engineering entrance exams, to secure admission into prestigious institutions like the IITs and NITs.
These exams are held at both the national and regional level, and one advantage is that even though the difficulty levels vary, the syllabus is more or less the same. So, even if you don’t clear one entrance exam, you can work hard, and appear for another one.
Here are details about the top 10 entrance exams that are held across India, in the engineering field.
- IIT JEE MAINS
Paper 1:
Exam Dates: 6-11 January
Paper 2:
Exam Dates: 3-9 April
Last Date to Apply: 6 March
Notification available here
- JEE Advanced
Exam Date: 17 May
Last Date to apply: 9 May
Notification available here
- BITSAT for Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Exam Date: 16-25 May (tentative dates)
Last Date to apply: 31 March
Notification available here
- VITEEE for Vellore Institute of Technology
Exam Date: 13-19 April
Last date to apply: 22 March
Notification available here
- UPSEE (Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination)
Exam Date: 10 May
Last date to apply: 15 March
Notification available here.
- KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) 2020
Exam Date: 20-21 April
Last date to apply: 29 February
Notification available here.
- Karnataka Common Entrance Exam (KCET)
Exam Date: 22-24 April
Last date to apply: 2 March
Notification available here.
- KIITEE (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) Bhubaneswar
Exam Dates: 14-23 April
Last date to apply: 31 March
Notification available here.
- COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET), Karnataka
Exam Date: 10 May
Last date to apply: 17 April
Notification available here.
- SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam
Exam Date: 12-20 April (tentative dates)
Last date to apply: 30 March
Notification available here.
Also Read: UPSC to SSC, Banks to Railways: 7 Documents Needed To Apply For Govt Jobs
(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)