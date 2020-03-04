Engineering Entrance Exam Calendar 2020: Dates for IIT JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE

Students, planning to give entrance exams for admission to BE/BTech courses this year? Here is the exam calendar you need to save. #BulletinBoard

Every year, lakhs of students appear for engineering entrance exams, to secure admission into prestigious institutions like the IITs and NITs.

These exams are held at both the national and regional level, and one advantage is that even though the difficulty levels vary, the syllabus is more or less the same. So, even if you don’t clear one entrance exam, you can work hard, and appear for another one.

Here are details about the top 10 entrance exams that are held across India, in the engineering field.

IIT JEE MAINS

Paper 1:

Exam Dates: 6-11 January

Paper 2:

Exam Dates: 3-9 April

Last Date to Apply: 6 March

Notification available here

JEE Advanced

Exam Date: 17 May

Last Date to apply: 9 May

Notification available here

BITSAT for Birla Institute of Technology and Science

Exam Date: 16-25 May (tentative dates)

Last Date to apply: 31 March

Notification available here

VITEEE for Vellore Institute of Technology

Exam Date: 13-19 April

Last date to apply: 22 March

Notification available here

UPSEE (Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination)

Exam Date: 10 May

Last date to apply: 15 March

Notification available here.

KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) 2020

Exam Date: 20-21 April

Last date to apply: 29 February

Notification available here.

Karnataka Common Entrance Exam (KCET)

Exam Date: 22-24 April

Last date to apply: 2 March

Notification available here.

KIITEE (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) Bhubaneswar

Exam Dates: 14-23 April

Last date to apply: 31 March

Notification available here.

COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET), Karnataka

Exam Date: 10 May

Last date to apply: 17 April

Notification available here.

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam

Exam Date: 12-20 April (tentative dates)

Last date to apply: 30 March

Notification available here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

