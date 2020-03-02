Face Packs to Organic Teas: How to Reap Ashwagandha’s Incredible Health Benefits

From being an adaptogen that fights stress hormones to a potent anti-ageing ingredient, here’s decoding the power of Ashwagandha!

One of the most underrated herbs of all time, Ashwagandha or Indian Ginseng, is a powerhouse of health benefits. Whether you apply it topically or consume it, the effects of its miraculous qualities start to show in no time. It’s an elixir for making skin smoother and plumper when you use it in face packs and soaps. And when had orally, it’s a stress buster, energy booster and majorly helps with memory power and insomnia.

Here’s how you can make it a part of your daily beauty and food regime:

Ashwagandha Soap

Ahwagandha is a godsend that protects your skin from pollution, ageing and infections. This soap does just that for your body with regular use. Other ingredients in the soap such as lavender and geranium help uplift the mood with their mild fragrance while neem, turmeric and basil help even the skin tone, as well as remove tan and dead skin.

Ashwagandha Face Pack

If you’re forever plagued by strained and lifeless facial skin, Ashwagandha face pack is the perfect antidote. It is known to fight pesky dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. You’ll immediately see the difference on your skin as the pack will instantly relax the skin, lending it a healthy, radiant glow.

Herbal Hair Mask

Ashwagandha is also great for strengthening hair and stimulating hair growth. And what better way to reap its benefits than in a smooth hair mask. Other herbs in the mask like amla, shikakai, fenugreek and brahmi further nourish your hair making it super smooth and lustrous. The hair mask also works wonders in preventing excessive hair fall and premature greying.

Natural Ashwagandha Root Powder

Keep your health in check with Ashwagandha root powder! Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen ( a herb that strengthens the immune system by lowering stress hormones) which is said to promote immunity, vitality, lower cholesterol, boost energy and stabilise blood sugar levels. For best results, add a teaspoon of this powder to a glass of hot milk or water and drink it every morning on an empty stomach.

Organic Anti-Stress Tea

An organic concoction of ashwagandha, tulsi and brahmi, this tea is known to relieve stress, enhance brain functionionality and improve the quality of sleep. Ashwagandha is also an antimicrobial that helps in fighting inflammation in the body.

It’s time to make this ayurvedic herb a part of your daily life. For who doesn’t like a glowing exterior and a calm interior.

