What Connects Soft Drinks and Your Toilet Cleaner? Here’s How They Both Harm You

There’s a common ingredient in soft drinks and synthetic toilet cleaners that’s harmful to your health and the planet. Here’s what you need to know.

There’s always that one person who takes a look at you, sipping on your favourite soft drink, and reminds you that ‘what you are drinking, is as good as the cleaner at home.’

Have you ever wondered why people say that? And, what is the common ingredient that connects the two?

Well, we dug a little deeper and took a look at the ingredients in the most popular soft drinks available in the market. The key ingredients were sugar, caffeine and phosphoric acid, which gives them their tangy flavour and acidity.

And guess what? Phosphoric acid, a colourless, odourless crystalline liquid, is actually commonly found in toilet cleaners.

So is this ingredient an effective cleaner for your toilets?

This study states that the phosphoric acid in water bodies causes damage through eutrophication. Eutrophication occurs when increased levels of phosphorus lead to excessive growth of algae. These algae can choke aquatic life and starve them of oxygen and other nutrients. Phosphoric acid has also been proven to cause the foaming and burning up of lakes.

When it comes to personal health problems, Phosphoric acid has been proven to cause dermatitis, irritation to the skin and eyes and gastrointestinal problems. Signs of caution that you find on your cleaners such as ‘Keep away from eyes or avoid direct contact’ have been labelled for the same reason.

Furthermore, the salts produced through phosphoric acid are insoluble and will stick to the surfaces you clean and can also change the PH value of the water flowing through the taps in your home.

Our answer? No. Neither soft drinks nor acid-based cleaners are safe or effective for your toilets.

So is there another solution?

The Better Solution

These bacteria-based cleaners, which are made from 4th generation compounds, make a great alternative to the chemical-based cleaners commonly found in the market.

The USP of these water-based toilet cleaners is that they can be used to clean any part of the washroom; from the toilet bowl, toilet seat, to the floors, the washbasin, to even the faucets and fixtures.

In fact, the active microbes in these cleaners continue to clean the drainage systems long after flushing; they’re that effective.

These cleaners are free of phosphates, cause no pollution to the environment, and are also entirely safe for babies and pets. Being rich in good bacteria, the residue water from these cleaners can even be used to water your plants.

Bringing about a sustainable change in your cleaners and detergents may seem like an insignificant contribution but the fact is that this small step can bring waves of change to the environment and the health of your family.

