Interestingly, his brand ‘Earthen Wonders’ also empowers artisans while creating the most stunning interior decor!

After working for 11 years in a corporate company, Sanbid Golui, an Industrial Designing graduate from IIT, Delhi, decided to quit his monotonous job and create a company that could create an impact on the environment and the underprivileged sectors of the society.

“When I was attending an industrial event in Osaka, Japan as part of my corporate job, I saw that each house there had their pottery set up and everyone in the family was capable of making their own pots and vessels. I was truly inspired to create something similar in India,” he explains.

Sanbid left Mumbai and returned to his native village, Maju, in West Bengal along with his wife Rajasree to create the brand, Earthen Wonder.

The company was founded with the vision to create products from clay but with unconventional and innovative designs.

“We wanted to empower local artisans, so we reached out to people from nearby villages and asked if they were willing to collaborate with us. Many of them responded positively because the designs we shared with them were unlike any other,” explains the IIT graduate.

“So after we sourced a few artisans for the company, we trained them and gave them an understanding of the kind of products we had in mind. We initially asked them to start working out of their homes but later took them in-house,” he adds.

Earthen Wonder’s manufacturing unit has machines that have been custom designed by Sanbid, which makes the production more efficient and faster.

“Currently, there are around 11 artisans who closely work with us. Besides this, we are also engaged with 17 underprivileged families who provide us with all the rubber and metal components for our products,” quips the IIT graduate.

Besides a beautiful range of terracotta lighting and dining accessories, Earthen Wonder has also introduced a variety of natural holi colours that are entirely free of toxic chemicals and safe for the skin.

“Readily available holi colours in the market are laden with chemicals and extremely harmful for people and the environment. So, we felt the need to create something natural and beneficial. All the colours in the combo holi packs are made from vegetables, wheat flour, besan and dried leaves—they are incredibly sustainable and authentic,” he explains.

He adds that they ensure that the ingredients and materials used to make the products are sourced locally and processed in the most natural way possible.

“Rajasree and I hope to empower many more artisans through our brand, and we hope that it can reduce the toxicity in the environment to some extent,” concludes Sanbid.

