UPSC to SSC, Banks to Railways: 7 Documents Needed To Apply For Govt Jobs

Every year, lakhs of people apply for government jobs in sectors like railway, banking, UPSC and ministries with a hope to secure their future. However, missing or incorrect documents can ruin the entire application process.

Though the requirement for legal documents differs from one agency to another, we have compiled a set of such documents that are required for almost all government exams.

Identification Proof

This is the most crucial document. If a candidate cannot establish identity, they may risk the rejection of their application form. Uploading your Aadhaar card is the safest option as it has biometric identification too.

If you don’t have an Aadhaar card then you can locate your nearest Enrolment Centre here and book an appointment for registration here.

Other ID proofs include PAN card, Birth Certificate, Driver’s License, Voter`s ID or Passport.

Birth Proof

The birth proof is needed to match age criteria for the job applied. The officials also cross-check the age mentioned on the document with the date in the mark sheet.

All documents that mention your birth date, month and year are acceptable. These include passport, Aadhaar card, pan card, PAN card and birth certificate.

You can also prove your age by providing your 10th school leaving certificate.

How to Apply for Birth Certificate Online & Offline Process

Category/ Caste Proof:

Caste or category certificate is mandatory to be eligible for the reservation quota. Candidates belonging to the OBC, ST or SC can submit Caste and Domicile Certificate with photo and address issued by the State Government as proof. District Administration in rural areas and Municipal Corporations in urban areas can issue the caste certificate.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) need to submit a Disability certificate issued by the medical board of at least three doctors duly constituted by the State or Central government under PWD Act.

For candidature under persons with disabilities category, candidates with a minimum of 40 per cent disability are eligible. Download the application form here.

Education Proof

Depending on the post you have applied for, you will be asked to submit education proofs. However, a common minimum requirement for any government job is the Senior Secondary Certificate or 10th pass certificate. Apart from that, keep 12th, undergraduate, postgraduate passing certificates ready.

If you have lost your original certificates, you can procure them from your educational institute.

Computer Literacy Proof

As more and more job profiles for clerical positions are becoming digitised, having basic computer knowledge is mandatory.

Apart from the furnishing certificates of degree courses for the same subjects, you can also submit a certificate for a computer course.

Work Experience

A relieving letter, offer letter, employment form, etc. from the previous company are some of the commonly used documents accepted for a government job application.

If you are not sure whether documents will be accepted, you can also mention the contact details of your previous employers.

Photos

No online application is complete without uploading a recent passport size photo. Keep spare copies of the photo you upload in the application form. You can carry them while going for the interview.

The requirement regarding format, colour, size, background differs from agency to agency. The best way to ensure correct specifications is to carefully read the notification released by the government department.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

