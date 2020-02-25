5 Sustainable & Plantable ‘Thank You!’ Gifts That Will Wow Your Guests!

From invites to complimentary gifts, these 5 plantable products check all the eco-friendly boxes and is sure to add a lot of value to your event!

It feels like everyone these days is looking for ways to throw the perfect millennial party! However, in the hustle and bustle of your wedding preps or the party planning, it’s essential to keep in mind that you don’t end up creating more waste.

The perfect way to do this would be to opt for eco-friendly invites, cards and thank you gifts that’ll get your guests thinking about the saving the planet.

1) Plantable Thank-You Cards & Invites

Wouldn’t it be cool if your guests could plant your party/wedding invites? Well, these invites made with biodegradable paper are embedded with seeds! Pretty cool, right?

These recyclable/ compostable cards can be easily torn up and directly added to the soil. You can also try out plantable gift tags and envelopes to add more value to your gifts.

Through these cards, you are creating a huge impact and adding more plants to save the planet!

2) Recycled Plantable Paper Pencils

Looking for eco-friendly gifts for a large number of guests? These recycled paper pencils are just the thing for you. These pencils made from recycled paper helps save up on the number of trees cut down.

When you’re done using the pencil, plant it in the soil and watch it sprout in just 7-10 days. The pencil shavings can be added to your compost as the graphite is a rich source of carbon for your plants. These seeds pencils contain fruit and vegetable seeds that will sprout within 7-10 days.

3) Plantable Bookmarks

If you’re hosting a party of bookworms, these compostable and plantable bookmarks are a must-have in your thank-you kit.

Made from recycled cotton scraps, these bookmarks are handcrafted and come in a range of beautiful designs.

4) Plantable Seeds Bombs

A seed bomb is a ball of soil and organic compost mixture which is embedded with a variety of seeds that can be easily planted in the soil, and is created only when the seed is adequately dried and freed of enough moisture. It is then mixed with soil and organic compost to form a ball. This zero-waste—+ gift is perfect, especially if your guests have a green thumb!

5) Grow Kits

These budget-friendly grow kits come with a manual, a biodegradable grow bag, soil medium, micronutrients, seeds and even a fun fact sheet.

These grow kits make an excellent gift, and yes, your guests are sure to be grateful for it! You can choose from a range of seeds like watermelon, coriander, cherry tomato, sweet basil, okra and cucumber.

Click here to check out an entire range of plantable products that’ll make perfect additions to your party.

