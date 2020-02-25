Want to Work at RBI? Criteria & Application Process for Contract Vacancies

The posts are for dispensaries of RBI in Mumbai and the last date to apply for the post is 13 March 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank and the regulator of the country’s banking sector has invited applications for Medical Consultants (MCs) for the bank on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.

The candidate will have to sign an engagement contract for three years, and there will not be any renewal on the completion of the contract.

There are 14 posts, where 7 are for the General Category, 2 each for OBC, SC, ST and 1 for Economically Weaker Sections.

The posts are for dispensaries of RBI in Mumbai and the last date to apply for the position is 13 March 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have an MBBS degree from any University recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.

Candidates who have a Masters degree in General Medicine are also eligible to apply.

Candidate should have two years of experience practising Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.

Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 kilometres from the bank’s dispensaries.

Remuneration and Working Hours

A remuneration of Rs 850 per hour and Rs 1,000 as conveyance expenses per month will be paid.

No superannuation benefits like Pension, Provident Fund or Gratuity will be provided.

The consultant is expected to dedicate 30 hours per week, and as per requirement, the bank can exceed the working hours.

How to Apply

Download the application form from here

Aspirants are directed to apply as per the prescribed format.

Fill the necessary details in the form and put it in a sealed cover.

Write ‘Application for the post of Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.’

Send the cover to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001

Selection Process

The bank will conduct an interview for the shortlisted candidates.

Shortlisted applicants will have to appear for a medical examination.

To know the exact job location and tentative working hours, click here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

