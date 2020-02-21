5 Products That Will Get Your Home Garden up and Running in No Time!

Whether it’s a Grow It Yourself Garden Kit for first-timers, or bio-fertilisers and composters needed by practising home-gardeners, we’ve got you covered!

While maintaining a home-garden is fairly easy once you get the hang of it, it can also throw you off if you’re completely new to the idea. We take you through methods that you can employ to start a home garden and successfully sustain it.

Plantable Seed Bombs

For those forever on the lookout for fun and quirky gardening products, these are sure to blow your mind.

These plantable seed bombs are created out of zero waste—soil pulp and organic compost like cow dung is mixed with seeds—and take minimal effort to plant.

You simply have to bury the bombs in soil (in your pots at home or even an open field or forest) water it regularly, and let it see the sun. And voila! You’ll have little plants growing out of the soil in no time.

Grow it Yourself Garden Kit

Complete with four coconut biodegradable growing pots, 8 vegetables and flowers seed varieties, organic soil mix, organic nutrients and an instruction manual, this kit is an all-in-one tool for those new to home gardening.

It not only makes gardening an easy peasy affair, but also offers you fresh, clean, and pesticide-free veggies and flowers grown at home.

Hydroponic Growing Kit for In-House Farming

This hydroponics system allows you to grow your own healthy fruits vegetables, herbs, flowers and air cleaning plants at home, through an innovative, hi-tech and inexpensive technique where you don’t need any soil.

From providing microbe-saturated growing mixtures to sunlight-mimicking grow lights, this kit from Pindfresh bio-mimics everything to ensure that the plants grow in conditions similar to those found in nature.

Grow Well Liquid Bio-Fertilizer

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor plants, this bio-fertilizer provides natural plant nutrition free of harsh chemicals. It provides the essential nutrients, proteins and vitamins that lead to the growth of stronger, healthier roots and stems.

All you have to do is mix 3-4 ml of the liquid per litre of water in a bottle and use it as a foliar spray directly on the plant’s leaves.

Single-Home Composting Kit

Ideal for nuclear families living in flats, apartments or tight spaces, this unit helps turn your kitchen waste into organic manure for your garden. While you will get natural, odour-free compost at home, you concurrently will be saving 30 kg of waste from going to the landfills every month.

All you have to do is layer your kitchen waste with the remix powder in the bin and keep it out on your balcony and terrace. And in six weeks you’ll have the best organic manure for your plants.

This is pretty much all you’ll need to have your home garden up and running. So, go on, get started, what are you waiting for?

Also Read: Expert Answers: Easy Way to Mulch Your Garden and Revive Lifeless Soil

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.