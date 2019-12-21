14 Pre-Workout Foods to Help You Avoid Fatigue, Increase Strength

If you want to be healthy, you have to make sure the bases are covered. Here’s a handy list.

Eating and exercise go hand in hand.

What is the use of working out, if the food you eat doesn’t complement your fitness goals or help your body achieve its daily target?

While some of us have helpful trainers who monitor every bit of food that goes within, for those not as fortunate, here is a quick list of all the foods you can have before exercising.

Do remember though, if you are undertaking a super intensive workout in the gym or swimming, it’s best to have your meal at least one hour before you begin. For light exercises, eat your last meal 30 minutes before you start.

Heavy Meals

1. Granola with milk and banana

Bananas are excellent sources of carbohydrates, magnesium and potassium—all of which keep your muscles from cramping.

2. Oats

Oats are great pre-workout food, especially if you exercise in mornings. Eat them in whichever way you prefer—loaded with fruit, cooked like pulao or blended into a smoothie. Just one bowl will keep you full for a long time, and you won't feel the crash during workout sessions.

3. Savoury sandwiches

Kill your hunger with sandwiches made with whole-grain bread. Make sure you don’t stuff it only with butter and cheese. Instead, add lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber too. The veggies keep you hydrated while whole grains keep you full.

4. Sprouts and legumes

Mix up sprouts with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and other veggies. Sprinkle some salt, chilli flakes, oregano, and any other spice of your choice. Mix well and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. Eat 30-60 minutes before workout.

5. Nut butter and jelly sandwiches

Just spread some good old nut butter and organic jelly with real fruit on whole-grain bread and enjoy your favourite snack before the gym!

Fruits that boost your stamina

Citrus fruits, fruits with high water content and those that provide nutritional value to keep your muscles working are all great ideas before the gym. You can have them raw or mix them up and make a salad. Here are some excellent examples of pre-workout fruits.

– Bananas for their potassium, magnesium and carbohydrate content.

– Apples are chockful of fibre and water and keep you full and hydrated

– The citrus value of oranges keeps the muscles from cramping. The same is true for kiwis, melons and sweet lime.

– Strawberries contain simple carbs and potassium and are a wonderful pre-workout snack!

Liquids before your workout!

1. Black coffee

The caffeine in the coffee gets your adrenaline rushing and keeps you active throughout the workout. Don’t overdo it though and make sure you have limited quantities of the black coffee at least 30 minutes before workouts.

2. Smoothies

Whether fruit-based or a mix of vegetables and fruits, smoothies will keep you full and hydrated. Add a bit of ginger and honey to it to blaze through the workout.

3. Cold milk

Add a dollop of honey to a glass of cold milk, mix well, and you are good to go!

4. Honey!

5. Juice

Fruit juice works like magic to get your muscles ready for exercise and keep you going. Combine it with a healthy sandwich for a kickass pre-workout meal!

Fruit juice works like magic to get your muscles ready for exercise and keep you going. Combine it with a healthy sandwich for a kickass pre-workout meal!

Also, your juice needs to be preservative-free. You don't want unhealthy coming in the way of your dedicated efforts.

