2020s Will Be the Greenest Decade in History. Are You Making the Right Choices?

Plastic, waste and general destruction are out. Sustainable living is in. And that’s the way it should be.

A new year always ushers in fresh hopes. But 2020 is perhaps a little extra special as well, becomes it welcomes in a new decade as well.

If the last decade has taught us anything, it is that the environment, our planet are in grave danger.

Interestingly, The United Nations called for the first Climate Change conference all the way back in December 2009, shedding light on the human actions that put the life on earth at risk.

It took some time for the word to spread to ordinary folk like you and me. It wasn’t long ago when we didn’t question our consumption. A simple example that has always bothered me – plastic tiffin boxes on sale are themselves wrapped in transparent single-use plastic wraps. (To protect them from what? one wonders).

But once we started questioning it, the ball could not be stopped from rolling. More and more, people are challenging set norms and are willing to make small changes in their capacity.

Today, I note with pleasure how many people buy steel double or triple-decker tiffins, sold with just a paper sticker. Paper and bamboo straws, minimal packaging and canvas bags in place of polythenes are a few more examples of how single-use, indestructible plastic has a reduced space in our homes.

And the numbers prove it as well. According to a study by Neilsen, “Among the environmental and sustainability efforts that matter to Indian consumers 86 per cent of Indian consumers surveyed place faith in energy-efficient products and appliances, followed by recyclable packaging (79%). Least impact was given to products not tested on animals (41%), and fair trade products (44%).”

Even the ‘least impact’ numbers don’t look so bad.

And such awareness has filtered down to our kids, and school books as well. One of the earliest lessons taught in schools today is to avoid vehicles to go short distances and to switch off the lights when not in use.

Nowadays, everything from books to walls to products are full of cartoons or infographics about ‘good living’ like walked to a shop, not running lights or water unnecessarily, avoiding plastic and the eternal favourite – do not litter.

Today, 18 states have banned single-use plastic, and residents like you and me happily abide by the rules. In other parts of the country too, we see inspiring initiatives that reject plastic for materials that are nature-friendly, reusable and/ or biodegradable.

Speaking from the experience of our marketplace, Karnival.com, we can see thousands actively giving up the brands that they were familiar with to try out more eco-friendly products, more sustainable packaging.

Karnival is just a few months old. Still, we have already seen an overwhelming response of customers purchasing water adaptors, canvas grocery bags, grow kits, millet food products, upcycled decor, shampoo bars, handmade soaps, bamboo toothbrushes (deep breath), menstrual cups, biodegradable sanitary pads, iron skillet, clay pots among many other things.

Hundreds of people have also attended workshops teaching urban farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, permaculture, growing microgreens and much more.

If this is not a sign of a planet-positive change, what is?

We also received some constructive criticism about some plastic packing, bubble wrap and the fact that some of our products come in plastic bottles. We assure you that we have taken the feedback in the right spirit and are working on it.

That’s how amazing eco-conscious India has become!

As cliche as it sounds, a change, a revolution begins with one person, one initiative. A loud conversation about plastic toothbrushes is slowly quietening thanks to bamboo toothbrushes – one purchase at a time. It is a small change, but one that shall have a profound influence in the decade ahead.

People have the power to change because it is the people who generate demand – that great mantra that dictates the market. In 2020 and the decade to follow, we are sure this power will make products more eco-friendly and sustainable.

The new decade will surely give us not just hope, but also the means to realise that hope into a revolution that makes the earth a better, less polluted and less drained place to live.

It is upon us to make history in such a way that future generations remember us as the people who changed the world. We took one bold step for that in the past ten years. Let 2020 be the next step.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)

