Bengaluru, Learn to Grow Your Own Indoor Hanging Garden in Just 3 Hours

Bonsais are a bit much. But this Kokedama will be your friend forever. Plus, it only costs Rs 900!

Indoor gardening can be as creative and unique as you make it. If a tiny floor space and an even smaller desk or shelf are restricting your green fingers, then your ceiling can be your stage instead! Kokedama, a Japanese technique of indoor gardening is a cousin of bonsai that allows you to have a hanging garden right inside your home.

And if you are in Bengaluru this weekend, you can learn to make a Kokedama garden by yourself!

What is a Kokedama plant?

The literal translation of Kokedama is “moss ball” which sounds so adorable and it also looks gorgeous too! Every plant is rooted in a ball of moist soil (sometimes with fertiliser and cocopeat) with moss growing all over it. The moss helps hold the soil together. The ornamental plant that you wish to grow is then sown in the ball.

An aluminium wire or nylon threads are wrapped around the ball, enabling it to be suspended on wall hooks or the ceiling. Once you get the hang of the technique, nothing stops you from having your hanging garden inside your home!

This weekend, learn how to make a Kokedama plant at around the same price that you can buy one from the market.

What plants are best for Kokedama?

Since Kokedama will be suspended from your ceiling, the best plants to go for are those that require less root space. Ideally, they should be shade plants so they thrive in an indoor environment and make sure they require not much water to grow.

They also last around 2-3 years under proper care. Sreedevi Balasubramanian, who will be facilitating the workshop in Bengaluru will carefully go over the details to help you grow the lushest indoor garden.



What is the difference between Kokedama and Bonsai?

Kokedama and Bonsai are both techniques to grow ornamental plants. Kokedama may be called the poor man’s bonsai but we beg to differ. It is low-cost and easier to practice than bonsai and there are some fundamental differences in both these growing techniques.

In bonsai, plants are generally grown outdoors under bright sunlight. Kokedama, on the other hand, grows plants indoors for homes that don’t have the luxury of abundant sunshine. Having said that, nothing stops you from growing a Kokedama plant outdoors. Just choose a plant that thrives in the sunlight.

You don’t need compost for the “moss balls” although fertilisers and cocopeat are welcome. Lastly, bonsai require more care, and more attention as compared to Kokedama. The moss-ball technique, once completed, requires you to water the plant (sprinkle or drip, preferably) regularly but that’s about it.

You can learn this and so much more at the Bengaluru workshop this weekend! At just Rs 900, you master a garden art that will not only help your home go green but also allow you to give unique gifts!

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

