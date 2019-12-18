How to Apply For Birth Certificate: Offline & Online Steps to Follow

If you live in India and if you are expecting or planning for a baby (or know someone who is), it is crucial to learn about the procedure to obtain a birth certificate.
For people living in urban areas, you can get it at Municipal Corporations or Councils. Whereas, the authority to give birth certificate at the village level is with the Gram Panchayat office.
Documents Needed:
You will need the following documents for the application:
- Proof of birth letter in hospital – This will be provided by the hospital when the birth took place.
- Birth certificates of parents
- Address Proof: A self-attested copy of any one of the following documents
- Voter ID card
- Electricity/gas/water/ telephone bill
- Passport
- Valid ration card
- Aadhaar card
- Running bank account etc.
Online Process
- For the online process, the birth has to be reported through a website within 21 days of the occurrence of the event. Click here to register online.
- Print the application and forward it to the concerned Registrar BY HAND (not over post) at the given address. The address will appear at the bottom of the application. Carry the other requisite documents.
- You will receive a confirmation mail on the email ID you have provided.
- Users will be informed about the status of the application through e-mail immediately after receipt of the application by the concerned registrar.
- To check the status, enter the Application Reference Number on the website.
- After the entire process, the birth certificate will be delivered at the address you have provided.
Offline Process
- If a child is born in a hospital, the Medical Officer in-charge will give a discharge card and a letter.
- Go to your Municipal Corporation or Panchayat and submit the documents to get a birth certificate form.
- Fill the form within 21 days of the birth. In case of delay, police verification will be conducted.
- The Municipal Authority will then verify the details and if everything is in place, the birth certificate will be issued and delivered to your address within 7-15 days.
If any event of birth is not reported for registration within 21 days, the same can be reported any time under the Delayed Registration provisions. You will be required to pay a prescribed fee.
Please Note: A birth certificate can be obtained without the name of the child. In such cases, the name can be entered by the concerned registration authority without any charges within 12 months.
You Are An Adult But Don’t Have A Birth Certificate?
Do not worry.
“Go to the Corporation or Panchayat of the place you were born in. Since every hospital in India is mandated to send a record to the municipal body whenever a baby is born, you can easily get your certificate from the authorities at a nominal fee,” Dr Pradeep Umrigar, Medical Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation tells The Better India.
For issuing your birth certificate, give the registrar the place, date and time of your birth. For proofs, you will have to provide documents like Aadhaar card, an educational certificate and address proof like gas or electricity bill. Depending on the region, you will have to pay a nominal fee.
Post verification, the certificate will be issued.