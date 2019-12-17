How to Grow a Forest Using The Miyawaki Method In Minimal Space

Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the ‘Miyawaki Method’ is a unique technique to grow forests.

Under the approach, dozens of native species are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways.

It requires very little space (a minimum of 20 square feet), plants grow ten times faster, and the forest becomes maintenance-free in three years!

The Better India spoke to Shubhendu Sharma, the founder of Afforestt and an expert in the Miyawaki forestation method, to understand the steps.

Here’s a 6-step process that you can follow to grow a forest in your backyard